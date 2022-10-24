 | Mon, Oct 24, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Chiefs roll past 49ers on way into bye week

Kansas City heated up quickly after a cool start, pulling away in the second half to defeat San Francisco, 44-23. It's the third time this season KC has eclipsed the 40-point barrier.

By

Sports

October 24, 2022 - 2:05 PM

Kansas City Chiefs' Joshua Williams (23) and San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk (11) attempt to grab a loose ball in the first quarter of their NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Photo by (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were staring at an early 10-point hole, on the road and against one of the best defenses in the NFL, yet managed to not only turn things around but roar to a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

It changed the entire complexion of the first half of the season for Kansas City.

Rather than heading into their bye tied atop the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs improved to 5-2 and are just a half-game back of Buffalo for the best record in the conference. And a valid argument could be made that the first seven games were far more difficult than what Kansas City will face down the stretch.

Related
August 16, 2021
February 4, 2020
January 21, 2020
November 6, 2019
Most Popular