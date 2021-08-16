KC reserves come through in exhibition victory

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — With one deep strike, Trey Lance showed why the San Francisco 49ers invested so heavily to draft him this offseason. With a few shakier moments in his preseason debut, Lance showed why the Niners aren’t rushing to make him their starter.

Lance threw an 80-yard touchdown pass that led to loud cheers from San Francisco fans, and also showed some rookie traits in his preseason debut during the 49ers’ 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night.

“It was fun,” Lance said. “Obviously left a lot of big plays out there. I wish I would have taken advantage of the opportunities that were given a few times. … But it’s awesome to be out there playing again.”