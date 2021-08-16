 | Mon, Aug 16, 2021
KC reserves come through in exhibition victory

Kansas City overcame an early 80-yard touchdown pass from San Francisco's Trey Lance Saturday, with rookie reserve quarterback Shane Buechele scoring on a QB sneak with 1:14 left in the game in a 19-16 victory. Neither team's starters lasted much more than the opening series, with the the 49ers resting most of their starters the entire game.

August 16, 2021 - 9:06 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter Saturday. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images / TNS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — With one deep strike, Trey Lance showed why the San Francisco 49ers invested so heavily to draft him this offseason. With a few shakier moments in his preseason debut, Lance showed why the Niners aren’t rushing to make him their starter. 

Lance threw an 80-yard touchdown pass that led to loud cheers from San Francisco fans, and also showed some rookie traits in his preseason debut during the 49ers’ 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night.

“It was fun,” Lance said. “Obviously left a lot of big plays out there. I wish I would have taken advantage of the opportunities that were given a few times. … But it’s awesome to be out there playing again.” 

