Chiefs thump Ravens

Patrick Mahomes three for 385 yards and four touchdowns as Kansas City continued its recent dominance over Baltimore in a 34-20 win. The win lifts KC's record to 3-0 on the season.

September 29, 2020 - 9:55 AM

Chiefs’ Tedric Thompson (24) celebrates after the Ravens’ Miles Boykinb (80) cannot catch a 4th and 24 pass to turn the ball over on downs to the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter Monday. Defending the play is Kansas City’s Rashad Fenton (27). Photo by USA/TNS

BALTIMORE (AP) — It wasn’t just that Patrick Mahomes threw for a ton of yards and four touchdowns. Most impressive was how he did it.

Mahomes juked, danced, and jumped in and out of the pocket. Sometimes he just dropped back and fired pinpoint throws downfield. He tossed shovel passes and flung it sidearmed.

The common thread was that just about everything he did worked for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who rolled past the Baltimore Ravens 34-20 on Monday night.

