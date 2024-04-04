Clift doubles up on track, golf medals

Liliana Jerome, a seventh-grader at Iola Middle School, hits a shot during the IMS Invitational Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Fresh off winning a pair of gold medals a day earlier with the Iola Middle School track team, eighth-grader Reed Clift capped an eventful day on the golf course with a third-place medal Wednesday.

Clift carded a 44 on a blustery afternoon at the Allen County Country Club to finish in a tie for third with Santa Fe Trail’s Ryker French.

That came a day after Reed secured gold medals in the shot put and as a member of the IMS 4×200-meter relay team, and a third-place medal on the 4×100-relay squad.