Clift doubles up on track, golf medals

Iola Middle School hosted a golf tournament at the Allen County Country Club Wednesday. Eighth-grader Reed Clift, who won a pair of gold medals in track on Tuesday, returned to tie for third on the golf course a day later.

April 4, 2024 - 1:44 PM

Iola Middle School's Reed Clift tees off during the IMS Invitational Wednesday at Allen County Country Club. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Liliana Jerome, a seventh-grader at Iola Middle School, hits a shot during the IMS Invitational Wednesday.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Fresh off winning a pair of gold medals a day earlier with the Iola Middle School track team, eighth-grader Reed Clift capped an eventful day on the golf course with a third-place medal Wednesday.

Clift carded a 44 on a blustery afternoon at the Allen County Country Club to finish in a tie for third with Santa Fe Trail’s Ryker French.

That came a day after Reed secured gold medals in the shot put and as a member of the IMS 4×200-meter relay team, and a third-place medal on the 4×100-relay squad.

