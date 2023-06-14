Clint Dempsey not amused with Soccer Federation lags 

NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Dempsey thinks the U.S. Soccer Federation hurt the men’s national team by delaying its decision on a coach leading up to the 2026 World Cup.

Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired Dec. 31 and the USSF appointed Anthony Hudson as interim coach while it investigated a decades-old domestic violence allegation against Berhalter. An outside law firm said in March there was no impediment to retaining Berhalter, but British executive Matt Crocker was hired in April as sporting director and said he likely will take until the end of summer to decide on a coach. In the meantime, Hudson quit and B.J. Callaghan took over as the second interim U.S. leader.

“I think that they need to hurry up and make that decision because we’re running out of time,” Dempsey, a former American forward and now a CBS broadcaster, said ahead of Thursday’s CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Mexico in Las Vegas. “I think we took too long in terms of appointing our sporting director and we’re taking a little bit too long in terms of appointing our manager, because time is of the essence.”