 | Fri, Mar 25, 2022
Coach K going out with a bang

On the same night two No. 1 seeds were toppled, the reason Krzyzewski won the 100th NCAA Tournament game of his career and remains squarely on track toward a sixth national championship is ... coaching. No one does it better.

March 25, 2022 - 4:11 PM

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski walks off the court after defeating Michigan State, 85-76 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 20, 2022, in Greenville, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)

Duke keeps winning games in the NCAA Tournament and Mike Krzyzewski keeps telling anyone who will listen, “It’s not the coaching.”

There’s some evidence to suggest he’s right.

For one thing, Duke relies almost entirely on freshmen and sophomores, which means his core group of players have only had so much time to soak up Coach K’s decades of gathered wisdom. For another, Krzyzewski switched to a zone defense in the second half of Thursday night’s Sweet 16 game against a rugged Texas Tech team, but when the Blue Devils needed big stops down the stretch his players lobbied — successfully — to go back to man-to-man.

