Cold shooting dooms Wichita State

Wichita State hit 1 of 21 3-point attempts Saturday in a 59-49 loss to Oklahoma State. OSU's Bryce Thompson, meanwhile, connected five times from downtown to score 19 in the win.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Bryce Thompson made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Oklahoma State beat Wichita State 59-49 on Saturday night.

Thompson made a 3-pointer and Tyreek Smith made consecutive jumpers to give the Cowboys their largest lead, 50-36, midway through the second half. Thompson’s 3 made it 53-42 with 6:30 to play before Melvion Flanagan hit a pull-up jumper and two free throws, and Jaykwon Walton added two more from the free-throw line to pull the Shockers within 53-48 with 1:37 left. The Cowboys iced it from there, shooting 6 of 6 from the line.

Thompson was 7 of 17 from the field and had five assists. John-Michael Wright added 16 points with four 3-pointers for Oklahoma State (7-4).

