College athlete influencers confront security concerns

The number of college athletes who are monetizing their social media followings has grown over the past 18 months. Many of those influencers are female athletes. Some say they are aware their growing popularity can draw attention from fans who may overstep their bounds.

Haley (left) and Hanna Cavinder of Miami film a short video to post online outside their locker room before practice for their upcoming Sweet 16 game against Villanova in Greenville, S.C.

Making TikTok videos for fun evolved into a serious moneymaking venture for Nebraska track athlete Jess Gardner, who is among the many social media stars in college sports.

A comical video of her teaching a football player how to pole vault has been viewed nearly 4 million times, though the majority of her self-described “girly girl” content features her lip-syncing or performing skits while dressed in her track uniform, sweat clothes or stylish outfits. Pretty common stuff for social media influencers.

The number of Gardner’s TikTok followers has climbed to nearly 210,000 over the past four months — in addition to her 115,000 on Instagram — and with that has come something else: Gardner has become mindful of staying safe because of the possibility of an overzealous fan becoming menacing; she said eight of every 10 of her followers are male.

