Driver slams into Moran post office

The lobby of the Moran post office remains closed after a motorist drove through the south wall on Saturday. Photo by Allen Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

MORAN — The Moran post office lobby is closed to the public after a vehicle slammed into the building Saturday.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department reported Larry Drake was driving up to the post office Saturday, when his foot slipped from the brake to the gas pedal, causing his vehicle to jump the curb and crash the building’s south wall.

Drake, who was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured.

The closed lobby means customers cannot access their post office boxes until an engineer can inspect the damage.

Those wishing to get their mail must do so while employees are at the facility, who can meet them at the door.

It was not immediately clear as of Monday morning when the building could be inspected.