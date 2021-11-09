College basketball season returns with a flourish

College basketball had March Madness wiped out and no national champion because of the pandemic in 2020. Last season was mostly played without fans and the NCAA Tournament was in an Indianapolis bubble

Well, the doors are open this season and the arenas will be packed. The fans will love it and the players will, too.

And it should be an incredible ride to the Final Four in New Orleans with so many great teams, veteran players with extra eligibility and another crop of fabulous freshmen.