 | Tue, Nov 09, 2021
Menu Search Log in

College basketball season returns with a flourish

College basketball begins tonight. From power programs to mid-majors, there are storylines across the country and a lot of players in new jerseys.

By

Sports

November 9, 2021 - 9:05 AM

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo looks on in the first half of their Big Ten basketball game against Nebraska at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, on Saturday, February 6, 2021. (Mike Mulholland | MLive.com)

College basketball had March Madness wiped out and no national champion because of the pandemic in 2020. Last season was mostly played without fans and the NCAA Tournament was in an Indianapolis bubble

Well, the doors are open this season and the arenas will be packed. The fans will love it and the players will, too.

And it should be an incredible ride to the Final Four in New Orleans with so many great teams, veteran players with extra eligibility and another crop of fabulous freshmen.

Related
April 6, 2021
March 31, 2021
March 16, 2021
November 27, 2020
Most Popular