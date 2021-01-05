Menu Search Log in

Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop Top 25

While there was plenty of movement among college basketball rankings, unbeaten Gonzaga and Baylor remain entrenched in the top two spots. Texas skyrocketed to number 4 after blowing out Kansas over the weekend.

January 5, 2021

While Gonzaga and Baylor remain firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, Shaka Smart and fourth-ranked Texas are making a push into the rankings’ top tier, too.

The top-ranked Zags and second-ranked Bears remained 1-2 in Monday’s latest Top 25 as they have all season. But the Longhorns jumped four spots after a lopsided weekend win at Kansas to earn the program’s highest ranking under their sixth-year coach, as well as its first top-5 ranking since February 2011.

“If this is the peak on Jan. 2, that would be really, really disappointing,” Smart said after the 84-59 win against the Jayhawks. “It’s something that we’ll talk a lot about. I asked the guys in the locker room if this was kind of all they wanted. Obviously that’s a rhetorical question: They want more.”

