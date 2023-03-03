College experience a winning formula at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Linebacker Ochaun Mathis went all-in by betting an extra year of college football could help him make an NFL roster.

He knew entering the league at age 24 was a risky proposition, given most players’ careers end at about 25. He knew scouts and team decision-makers would likely knock him down a few pegs on draft boards because he was older. He also thought he needed more time to develop.

Now, with an additional year of development, the former Nebraska star has landed here, in Indianapolis at the league’s annual scouting combine, with an opportunity to chase his dream job.