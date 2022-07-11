 | Mon, Jul 11, 2022
Column: Traditional college rivalries may soon be on the chopping block

As more schools move from one conference to another, traditional college rivalries, such as Kansas-Missouri, have gone by the wayside. A few more moves could be the death knell for even more, columnist Eric Thomas notes.

By

Sports

July 11, 2022 - 2:53 PM

In this photo from October 24, 2020, defensive end Tyrone Taleni (50) of the Kansas State Wildcats sacks quarterback Jalon Daniels (17) of the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

My wife’s stepdad, Mike, was notoriously slow to soften. This was especially true if you were me, the bouncy, naive kid dating his stepdaughter.

One particular interaction between us lives in family lore. I came to visit Kansas City as a mop-haired photojournalism freshman at the University of Missouri. However, a baby shower swamped the house with diapers, pink baby toys and cooing aunts. I retreated to the safety of Mike’s workshop. The menagerie of power tools, wood glue and sawdust lured me.

With some mid-1990s “hey dude” enthusiasm, I asked Mike, “What are you working on?”

