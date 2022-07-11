Column: Traditional college rivalries may soon be on the chopping block

My wife’s stepdad, Mike, was notoriously slow to soften. This was especially true if you were me, the bouncy, naive kid dating his stepdaughter.

One particular interaction between us lives in family lore. I came to visit Kansas City as a mop-haired photojournalism freshman at the University of Missouri. However, a baby shower swamped the house with diapers, pink baby toys and cooing aunts. I retreated to the safety of Mike’s workshop. The menagerie of power tools, wood glue and sawdust lured me.

With some mid-1990s “hey dude” enthusiasm, I asked Mike, “What are you working on?”