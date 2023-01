Iola High brought some March Madness to mid-January.

The Mustangs opened the War on 54 Midseason Tournament Tuesday with a late volley, out-scoring Crest 16-2 over the game’s final four minutes.

Iola’s 52-46 win puts the Mustangs up against top-seeded Humboldt, a 47-29 winner over St. Paul, in the tournament semifinal at 8 p.m. Thursday in the IHS gymnasium.