Cool start dooms Iola girls

GARNETT — First-year coach Emily Sigg and the Iola Mustangs got the season off to a rough start following Friday’s 46-29 loss to the Anderson County Bulldogs.

A 16-3 deficit after the first quarter relegated the Mustangs to playing catch-up from there.

They’re looking to add a few wins at the Central Heights Preseason Tournament this week.

“I feel like we’re young, and it shows,” Coach Sigg said. “It’s going to take a little time to adjust to the next level. It’s a big jump for most of them.”

The Mustangs had a few successes to hang their hats on. Junior guard Kinzey Fountain made a surprise return after a surgery held her out of much of the preseason play. Fountain had a team-leading 11-points.

“She was just able to start practicing with us last week,” Sigg said. “She’s fast and did some good on offense and defense.”

Freshman guard Haidyn Desmarteau scored 7 points, wowing the crowd with a trio of open-floor steals in the second half that resulted in scores on the other end of the court.

“She’s so fast and aggressive. She understands the game. She is only going to get better,” Sigg said.

Despite losing by a wide margin, Sigg believes Friday’s game was a good experience. With most of the Iola players being freshmen, receiving a first-hand look in a game situation was necessary. Sigg looks forward to seeing how the girls respond in the coming days at the Central Heights Preseason Tournament. Iola takes on Osage City at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a crazy week,” Sigg said. “We have two back-to-back weeks of three-game weeks, so there’s no better time to learn than on the court in live games.”