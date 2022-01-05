 | Wed, Jan 05, 2022
COVID postpones Arsenal match

The English League Cup semifinal between Arsenal and Liverpool has been postponed due to a COVID outbreak with Liverpool. COVID has ravaged all levels of European soccer including the Premier League.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Photo by TNS

A coronavirus outbreak among Liverpool’s players and staff led to the team’s match against Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals being postponed Wednesday, adding to the backlog in English soccer caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

The English Football League, which runs the cup competition, approved a request from Liverpool for the game to be called off because of a slew of positive tests at the club that has led to the closure of its training ground.

Player availability had already been impacted because of injuries and absences for the African Cup of Nations, which is depriving Liverpool of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita.

