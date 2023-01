Stetson Setter scored 17 points and Ethan Godderz nine as Crest High’s boys ended the War on 54 with a hard-fought win over Marmaton Valley.

The Lancers withstood a Wildcat comeback attempt to prevail, 36-34, in the fifth-place game of the War on 54 Midseason Tournament.

Setter set the tone in the second quarter, pouring in nine of the Lancers’ 11 points as Crest held a 15-14 margin at the break.