Lancers edge Marmaton Valley in 1A playoffs

COLONY — The 1A-Division I substate tournament began on Thursday at Crest. Marmaton Valley and Crest’s boys basketball teams battled in a tough defensive game but Crest defended home court, winning 44-41.

With the victory, Crest (11-9) advances to take on the top-seeded Olpe squad in the substate semifinals. Marmaton Valley sees its season end at 6-12.

Neither team could find an advantage early in the game, going shot for shot through the first quarter. Crest began to have issues with turnovers though, and the Wildcats capitalized. Despite that, Crest held a three-point lead at the end of the first.