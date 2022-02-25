 | Sat, Feb 26, 2022
Lancers edge Marmaton Valley in 1A playoffs

Much of the game was neck-and-neck, but Crest pulled ahead to win 44-41

February 25, 2022 - 5:26 PM

Crest High’s Tucker Yocham puts up a shot Thursday in a 44-42 win over Marmaton Valley to open the Class 1A Substate Tournament.

COLONY — The 1A-Division I substate tournament began on Thursday at Crest. Marmaton Valley and Crest’s boys basketball teams battled in a tough defensive game but Crest defended home court, winning 44-41.

With the victory, Crest (11-9) advances to take on the top-seeded Olpe squad in the substate semifinals. Marmaton Valley sees its season end at 6-12.

Neither team could find an advantage early in the game, going shot for shot through the first quarter. Crest began to have issues with turnovers though, and the Wildcats capitalized. Despite that, Crest held a three-point lead at the end of the first. 

