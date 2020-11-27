Crest makes its mark

COLONY — Crest High’s Lancers capped their most successful football season in years with a bevy of postseason honors.

Crest won its first 10 games, all by at least 30 points, and advanced to the Kansas Eight Man-II state quarterfinals before falling to Hanover.

Leading the charge was senior Jacquez Coleman, who earned Three Rivers League first team honors as both a quarterback and defensive back.