Crest makes its mark

The Crest Lancers earned plenty of admirers for their sterling 10-1 season, with nine players earning all-league recognition.

November 27, 2020 - 11:31 AM

Tyson Hermreck eludes a defender from Hartford in Crest's Nov. 6 sectional playoff victory. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

COLONY — Crest High’s Lancers capped their most successful football season in years with a bevy of postseason honors.

Crest won its first 10 games, all by at least 30 points, and advanced to the Kansas Eight Man-II state quarterfinals before falling to Hanover.

Holden Barker earned all-Three Rivers League first-team honors as a running back and linebacker in 2020. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Crest High’s Jacquez Coleman earned all-league honors on both offense and defense in 2020. Photo by Richard Luken
Caleb Nolan was an all-league performer for Crest High in 2020. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Cody Nolan blocks a Hanover defender Nov. 13. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Andrew McAdam (34) earned all-league honors for Crest High in 2020. Photo by Richard Luken
Trevor Kennington prepares to block a Hamitlon defender. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Crest High’s Stratton McGhee (5) follows blocker Holden Barker (23) against Hanover. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Leading the charge was senior Jacquez Coleman, who earned Three Rivers League first team honors as both a quarterback and defensive back.

