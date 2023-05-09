 | Tue, May 09, 2023
Crest slugs to sweep of Oswego

A couple of home runs off the bats of Ryan Golden in game one and Holden Barker in game two helped the Crest High baseball team easily sweep Oswego at home Monday.

May 9, 2023 - 2:20 PM

Crest’s Kade Nilges gets a hold of a pitch. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

COLONY — It was a scoring explosion from the first pitch when the Crest High baseball team dominated Oswego at home Monday. 

The Lancers (18-0) scored eight runs in the first inning, a visible sign of how the rest of the afternoon would unfold. Crest went on to earn a pair of run-rule victories by scores of 15-0 in both games. Ryan Golden and Holden Barker each slapped home runs. 

“We have some leadership in the dugout and I think the younger players follow their leadership and that’s how we really get rolling,” said Barker. 

