Crest slugs to sweep of Oswego

COLONY — It was a scoring explosion from the first pitch when the Crest High baseball team dominated Oswego at home Monday.

The Lancers (18-0) scored eight runs in the first inning, a visible sign of how the rest of the afternoon would unfold. Crest went on to earn a pair of run-rule victories by scores of 15-0 in both games. Ryan Golden and Holden Barker each slapped home runs.

“We have some leadership in the dugout and I think the younger players follow their leadership and that’s how we really get rolling,” said Barker.