COLONY — Crest High celebrated Senior Night in style Tuesday.

The Lady Lancers swept past visiting Oswego, winning 25-18, 25-22 and 25-10, before dispatching Altoona-Midway in straight sets, 25-15 and 25-18.

“It was an exciting night,” Crest head coach Abigail Hermreck said. “We had a terrific crowd to cheer on the team and celebrate our seniors.”’