ARMA — Crest High volleyball coach Abigal Hermreck was optimistic that the Lady Lancers’ tough play at a tournament in Iola Saturday would lead to success in Three Rivers League play.

Turns out she was right.

Crest High’s Brinley McGhee hits the ball over the net in a match Saturday in front of her Lady Lancer teammates McKenna Hammond (14) and Kayla Hermreck (11). Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The Lady Lancers swept past all three of their foes in a quadrangular Tuesday hosted by Northeast-Arma.