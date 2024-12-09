Crest sweeps Southern Coffey Co.

COLONY — Crest High’s Lancers opened the 2024-25 season with a bang Friday.

The Lancers blitzed rival Southern Coffey County to the tune of a 32-0 lead after one quarter.

By the time the dust settled, Crest had in hand a 77-8 victory.

Three Lancers scored in double figures, with Jacob Zimmerman and Levi Prasko sharing high-scoring honors with 14 apiece. Lane Yocham was next with 12. Gentry McGhee and Kole Walter both scored nine, Denton Ramsey seven and Xander Fuller six. Henry White and Roy Gordon chipped in with three apiece. Prasko and Ramsey pulled in eight and six rebounds, respectively. Ramsey also had four steals, as did Walter. Koiy Miller added three steals. McGhee and White had seven and five assists, respectively. Ramsey also had four assists.

Stats from Southern Coffey County were not available.

IN GIRLS play, Crest also cruised to victory, winning 49-13.

Kinley Edgerton and Aylee Beckmon scored 13 and 10, respectively, to lead the victors. Edgerton also had 18 rebounds, including eight offensive boards. Beckmon had five assists and six steals. Karlee Boots and Cursten Allen added eight points apiece. Jaycee Schmidt scored five, Summer Valentine had three and Allison Westerman chipped in with two.

Valentine had nine rebounds, as did Boots. Boots also had five steals.

Karley Ohl scored 11 of SCC’s 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Emily Ludolph added six rebounds for the Lady Titans. Ohl and Cheyenne Dykes both had two steals.

THE LANCER squads travel to Humboldt Tuesday to take on Erie to open the Humboldt Invitational Tournament. Southern Coffey County will take on Hartford Tuesday to open the Valley Tip Off Classic, hosted by Marais des Cygnes Valley in Melvern.