LE ROY — The Dakotah Sporing era is off to a good start.

Crest High’s boys, under their first-year head coach, played brilliantly through the first half, endured some second-half foul trouble, then fended off a spirited Southern Coffey County comeback attempt down the stretch.

Crest’s 41-34 victory to open the 2021-22 season featured a bit of everything, Sporing noted.