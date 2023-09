OSWEGO — The Crest High Lancers went on the road and defeated Oswego 64-40 Friday afternoon. The Lancers and Indians were knotted 20-20 at halftime and Crest trailed 34-28 heading to the fourth quarter. That’s when Crest’s offense really came alive, scoring 38 points in the fourth quarter for the 16-point win.

Game photos courtesy of: Maria Rodriguez

Crest’s Rogan Weir, #4, carries the ball while teammate Jensen Barker, left, blocks. Photo by Maria Rodriguez

A team of Lancers tackle an Oswego ball carrier. Photo by Maria Rodriguez

