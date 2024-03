YATES CENTER — Offenses were locked in on both sides Thursday as Crest and Yates Center High’s softball teams fought to a hard-earned doubleheader split.

The Lady Lancers picked up their first win of 2024 with a 17-14 win in the opener of their doubleheader Thursday.

The Wildcats did the same in the nightcap, withstanding a furious Crest rally in the top of the seventh to pick up their first win of the year, 14-13.