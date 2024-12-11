Crest’s Allen sets school 3-point mark in victory

HUMBOLDT — Crest High’s Cursten Allen put herself in the record books Tuesday.

Allen set a school record by hitting seven 3-pointers — in only eight attempts — as the Lady Lancers thumped Erie, 61-34, to open the Humboldt Invitational Tournament.

The Lancer boys, meanwhile, came home with a 48-38 win over Erie.

Both teams stand at 2-0 on the season, and will return to Humboldt on Thursday to take on the host Cubs. The girls game will tip off at about 7 p.m.; the boys at around 8:30.

They’ll wrap up the Humboldt tournament on Friday with games against West Elk.

After a quiet first quarter against the Red Devils, Allen caught fire as the second quarter got underway. She drilled a trio of long-range shots as Crest stretched a 10-6 lead to 31-12 by the break.

She didn’t slow down in the second half, draining a pair of treys in both the third and fourth quarters.

By game’s end, Allen had 26 points, followed by Kinley Edgerton with 10 and Karlee Boots with seven. Jaycee Schmidt and Summer Valentine chipped in with three points apiece.

Jacksen Powell led Erie with 12.

Statistics from the boys game were not immediately available.

ELSEWHERE, Southern Coffey County’s boys and girls had a rougher go of it at Marais des Cygnes Valley’s Tip Off Classic Tuesday.

Hartford defeated the Lady Titans, 57-10, with SCC’s Karley Ohl and Emily Ludolph scoring five points apiece.

In boys play, Hartford defeated Southern Coffey County 83-12.

Southern Coffey County will be back at Melvern Thursday to take on host Marais des Cygnes Valley. The girls game will tip off at about 7 p.m.; the boys at 8:30.