Cubs can’t hold off Fredonia rally

The Humboldt Middle School Cubs showed flashes of brilliance only to be followed by calamitous play that doomed their A and B teams Monday night.

The A-team fell 43-36 while the B-team suffered a 20-12 drubbing.

Humboldt coach Jeremy Weilert was impressed by the Cubs’ poise and effort.

“I’m pleased with how we played tonight,” Weilert said. “We just have to get better on the defensive end. Several players took some big steps in the right direction tonight.”

Tate Thomas was the A-team’s leading scorer with 12 points, followed by Elijah Iryby with 9 points, and Waylon Johnson and Mason Gunderman with 6 points each.

Irby nearly had a double-double with 13 rebounds to complement his points production.

Johnson had seven rebounds while Gunderman and Thomas had four boards each.

“We started the A-team game hot. We jumped out to a 12-3 lead and led 15-7 at the end of the first,” Weilert said. “Then we went cold. We shot 2 of 9 in the second quarter. We found ourselves in a 25-21 hole at the half.”

The B-team also had a costly second quarter. After locking the game up 4-4 following the first quarter, Fredonia kept the Cubs scoreless in the second and only a bucket in the third and 6 points in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Willie had a team-leading 7 points, followed by Mason Mueller with 3 points and Elijah Seibert with a bucket. Willie also had a team-leading seven rebounds, followed by Mueller with three.

“This was a close game, but we went cold in the second quarter,” Weilert said. “We made a little run and cut the lead to 16-12 early in the fourth quarter, but we have to learn to be more consistent.”

