HUMBOLDT — Crest and Humboldt boys and girls took part in opening games of the Humboldt tournament on Tuesday night.

The Humboldt boys got by Uniontown with ease, 55-22, while the Lady Cubs took down Uniontown behind some good shooting and tough defense, 38-25.

The Crest boys were shut down on both sides of the ball by Erie in a 49-28 blunder while the Lady Lancers outscored the Erie Tigers, 49-45.