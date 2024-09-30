Cubs cruise in district opener

EUREKA — Humboldt High had little trouble in winning its district opener Friday.

The Cubs churned up 301 rushing yards — nearly 10 yards per carry — in a 56-12 romp over previously unbeaten Eureka.

The win also keeps Humboldt spotless overall at 4-0 with what promises to be a dandy showdown this Friday at Prairie View.

The Buffalos best be prepared for Humboldt’s multi-faceted offensive attack.

Humboldt’s Blake Ellis and Mason Sterling both crossed the century mark in rushing, while Ellis completed 9 of 11 passes for 61 yards and another touchdown.

Humboldt took advantage of an early blocked punt and led 24-6 by the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the margin was 40-6.

Ellis rushed 10 times for 108 yards. Sterling had nine carries going for 100 yards. Cole Mathes rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, while Logan Page had 33 yards on four totes and a pair of scores. Lineman Kyler Isbell got into the act as well, with a 1-yard touchdown run on his only carry.

Brody Gunderman hauled in a 20-yard reception, while Mathes’s only reception was a 4-yard touchdown catch.

Isbell paced the defense with seven tackles, while Mathes had five tackles, two for losses. Jacob Harrington also had five stops. Sterling and Isbell also recovered Tornado fumbles.

Prairie View (3-1) is coming off a 50-34 win at Burlington. This week’s game is a non-district contest.

Humboldt 24-16-8-8—56

Eureka 6-0-0-6—12

Humboldt stats

Passing — Ellis 9-11-62

Rushing — Sterling 9-100, Ellis 10-108, Page 4-33, Mathes 7-59, Isbell 1-1