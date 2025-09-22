Cubs crush Erie in Homecoming blowout

HUMBOLDT — Logan Wyrick figured there would be growing pains this season for his Humboldt High football team.

After bidding adieu in consecutive years to some highly talented and experienced seniors, the Cubs anticipated a bit of a reset for 2025, with younger players getting their chance to shine.

But a tough early schedule, compounded with a boatload of injuries, forced Humboldt to adjust on the fly.

“We literally did a complete overhaul of our offense in three days,” Wyrick said. “It made me cringe as a coach to do it, but we did what we had to do.”

But even with three contributors out for the season already with injury, two others who suited up but didn’t play Friday, and several others gutting through nagging maladies, the Cubs were able to find their groove.

Mason Sterling rushed for 177 yards and four touchdowns, while Layne Wagner also topped the century mark as the Cubs rolled past visiting Eureka, 42-12.

The win moves Humboldt to 1-2 on the year. Broc Ivy in action during Friday’s game against Eureka.

“It’s always good to get back to our winning ways,” Wyrick said. “We knew it was gonna be a different year with a lot of growing pains. We’ve got a lot of moving pieces right now. I’m not saying we have it figured out, but hopefully this was a big step going forward.”

Wagner opened the fun with a 26-yard touchdown run to start the game.

Sterling picked up the baton from there, scoring on runs of 18 and 2 yards, before Humboldt seized full control with a successful onside kick late in the second quarter. Sterling capped that drive with a 17-yard touchdown run, making it 26-0 at the break.

The drumbeat continued in the third quarter, as the Cub defense successfully shut down Erie’s option attack.

Sterling found Owen Sicka on a 31-yard scoring strike on Humboldt’s first possession of the second half.

Erie lost yardage and punted on its next possession, allowing Humboldt to set up at midfield. Sterling scored seven players later on a 5-yard jaunt.

Erie found the end zone on its final two possessions of the game, after a running clock was ordered because the point differential exceeded 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Quincy Brown, who suited up pretty much everywhere on the field except offensive line, tossed a beautiful spiral to teammate Grant Reissig for a 40-yard touchdown run with about 7 ½ minutes left.

The Red Devils also caught a break on the last play of the game, when Humboldt freshman Riley Lassman, trying for a leaping interception, instead deflected the ball to Erie’s Tanner Strather, who caught the ball in the end zone for a 42-yard scoring strike.

“I love Riley to death,” Wyrick chuckled. “He weighs 92 pounds soaking wet, but we know he’s going to get in there and hit somebody. He was exactly where he needed to be on that play. I know it doesn’t look good in the newspaper, but I don’t care.”