HUMBOLDT — Humboldt wasted little time in showing off its passing game against visiting Eureka Friday evening, as sophomore quarterback Blake Ellis connected with Sam Hull on a 40-yard touchdown pass on the Cubs’ first play from scrimmage.

Humboldt’s ground game took things from there, with senior running back Trey Sommer racking up 160 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Humboldt overcame a few first-half hiccups to pull away for a 42-14 victory.