Cubs drub Bluestem

Trey Sommer's 25 points and 11 rebounds keyed Humboldt's 53-41 victory Tuesday. The win lifts the Cubs to 8-4 on the season.

January 27, 2021 - 10:24 AM

Humboldt High's Trey Sommer goes in for a layup in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

LEON — Humboldt High sophomore Trey Sommer continued his midseason surge Tuesday, by dominating host Bluestem at both ends of the court to the tune of 25 points, 11 rebounds, a block and six steals in the Cubs’ 53-41 victory.

Humboldt’s girls also prevailed with a tough road win, 59-56.

The win pushes the Cubs to 8-4. The Cubs return to action at home Friday against Erie for for Humboldt’s annual Winter Homecoming.

