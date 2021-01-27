Cubs drub Bluestem

LEON — Humboldt High sophomore Trey Sommer continued his midseason surge Tuesday, by dominating host Bluestem at both ends of the court to the tune of 25 points, 11 rebounds, a block and six steals in the Cubs’ 53-41 victory.

Humboldt’s girls also prevailed with a tough road win, 59-56.

The win pushes the Cubs to 8-4. The Cubs return to action at home Friday against Erie for for Humboldt’s annual Winter Homecoming.