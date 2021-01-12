HMS defeats Bluestem

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s Cubs picked up two more home victories Monday against Leon-Bluestem.

The Cub A team outscored Bluestem 16-8 in the second half to win 25-20.

“We were not at our best tonight,” Humboldt head coach Jeremy Weilert said. “Hats off to Bluestem. They played a great game. We struggled at times, but we were able to put it all together in the fourth quarter and we grinded out a win.”