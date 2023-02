HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High boys and girls split a pair of home matchups against Neodesha Tuesday night.

The Cubs (14-2) got behind 17 steals and scored most of their points in transition while Sam Hull slammed down four more dunks in a 73-32 drubbing win. The Lady Cubs (7-9) began the night with the lead but took their foot off the gas in a 56-40 loss.

Cubs