Cubs roll past Neodesha to stay unbeaten

Three players scored in double figures while Humboldt shot 63% from the field in a 58-34 romp over Neodesha Friday. The Cubs ended the game with a 33-10 run.

December 19, 2022 - 2:56 PM

Humboldt High's Trey Sommer (15) puts up a contested shot against Crest High's Karter Miller (5) in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

NEODESHA — Humboldt High ended 2022 with a wallop Friday.

The Cubs maintained their unbeaten record with a dominating second half against host Neodesha, outscoring the Bluestreaks 17-3 in the third quarter and 33-10 through the second half of a 58-34 victory.

Humboldt shot a scorching 63% from the field, even without making a single 3-pointer, and had four players with at least two steals apiece on defense. Three Cubs reached double figures, led by Colden Cook’s 19 points on 9 of 11 shooting. Following just behind was Trey Sommer with 18 and Sam Hull with 14. Sommer hit 8 of 11 field goal attempts; Hull 5 of 9.

