Cubs roll past Neodesha to stay unbeaten

NEODESHA — Humboldt High ended 2022 with a wallop Friday.

The Cubs maintained their unbeaten record with a dominating second half against host Neodesha, outscoring the Bluestreaks 17-3 in the third quarter and 33-10 through the second half of a 58-34 victory.

Humboldt shot a scorching 63% from the field, even without making a single 3-pointer, and had four players with at least two steals apiece on defense. Three Cubs reached double figures, led by Colden Cook’s 19 points on 9 of 11 shooting. Following just behind was Trey Sommer with 18 and Sam Hull with 14. Sommer hit 8 of 11 field goal attempts; Hull 5 of 9.