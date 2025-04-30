Cubs lock up Tri-Valley League title

The Humboldt Cubs locked up the Tri-Valley League title after sweeping the Cherryvale Chargers 11-1 and 7-1 Tuesday night.

After putting the Chargers away early in the opener after scoring 11 unanswered runs in the first and third innings, the Chargers held Humboldt off in the finale until three runs in the sixth inning allowed the Cubs to pull away.

“We were in a bit of a tough spot as far as available pitchers,” Humboldt coach Mike Miller said. “Our two starters did an outstanding job of limiting pitches and forcing Cherryvale into a lot of soft contact. We played really well defensively behind them as well.”

Senior pitcher Cole Mathes picked up the win with a five-inning, complete-game victory — striking out six batters while allowing three hits and one run. Mathes was also impactful in the batter’s box while hitting in 2 of 3 at-bats with a team-leading three RBIs.

“We’ve had some guys struggling at the plate,” Miller said. “I thought they had some good at bats last night and came through with some big hits in key moments.”

Junior shortstop Mason Sterling put Humboldt on the scoreboard in the first frame with an RBI double, followed by a sacrifice fly by freshman outfielder Kolton Hanson and a Mathes RBI single giving the Cubs a 3-0 advantage.

Humboldt went wild in the second inning with eight runs on RBIs from Sterling, Mathes, Hanson, senior shortstop Blake Ellis and senior outfielder Logan Page, who came off throwing a no-hitter last Friday.

An RBI single from senior first baseman Colden Cook allowed Humboldt to secure the mercy-rule by the fifth inning and secure Humboldt its fourth consecutive Tri-Valley League title.

Humboldt runs were not as plentiful in the finale, but the Cubs held on for a 7-1 win. Senior pitcher Brody Gunderman let his defense do much of the heavy lifting with one strikeout over seven innings of work while allowing three walks and three hits.

Humboldt High School junior second baseman Mason Sterling makes contact with a pitch during last Friday’s Walter Johnson Baseball Tournament championship game in Humboldt.

Cook put the Cubs on the scoreboard in the first inning with an RBI single — the first of his team-leading three RBIs while hitting in 3 of 4 at-bats. Cook struck again in the second with an RBI triple, followed by an RBI single from Gunderman. A pair of Ellis RBIs and one from Sterling padded the score as the Cubs rolled on from there.

Humboldt will step away from Tri-Valley League play Monday while hosting Osage City. First pitches for both games of the doubleheader are 4 and 6 p.m.