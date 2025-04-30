Lady Cubs sweep Cherryvale 12-4, 16-6

Hot off taking second at the Lindsey Friederich Softball Tournament on Friday, the Humboldt Lady Cubs kept rolling with a 12-4, 16-6 sweep of the Tri-Valley Conference foe Cherryvale Chargers Tuesday.

Senior second baseman Skylar Hottenstein put a proper ending to the evening after stealing home on a wild pitch to seal the 16-6 run-rule before the sixth inning. With the win, the Lady Cubs improved to 14-2 in TVL action and 14-8 overall.

In the opener, Humboldt got on the scoreboard with a first-inning RBI grounder from senior catcher Chanlynn Wrestler, followed by runs scored by sophomore first baseman Kinley Hart, Hottenstein and senior pitcher Shelby Shaughnessy.

On the mound, Shaughnessy tallied 15 strikeouts over seven innings while allowing six hits and four runs.

A five-run fifth inning on RBIs from sophomore outfielder Carlie Weilert, junior shortstop Laney Hull, Shaughnessy and Hottenstein gave Humboldt an insurmountable 9-2 lead.

Humboldt poured on the runs from there with Hottenstein driving in a team-leading three RBIs.

In the second game, a six-run second inning and a five-run fourth inning made all of the difference for the Lady Cubs in their 16-6 victory.

Sophomore pitcher Jo Ellison tallied seven strikeouts to pick up the win in the complete-game effort while allowing three walks and six earned runs.

Humboldt will step away from Tri-Valley League play Monday while hosting Osage City. First pitches for both games of the doubleheader are 4 and 6 p.m.

