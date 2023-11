SABETHA — A dizzying first half, complete with wild momentum swings fueled by turnovers and huge passing plays for both teams, ended with a flourish for Humboldt High Friday.

The Cubs were on top of the world after quarterback Blake Ellis found receiver Jacob Harrington on a 79-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the half, to keep Humboldt within 14-12 of host Sabetha.

But the Blue Jays emerged from intermission with a renewed vigor that was tough to stop.