Cubs squads fall to Chanute

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s girls gave visiting Chanute plenty of trouble at the start of both halves Friday.

But keeping that momentum proved vexing as the visiting Blue Comets ended the first half with an 18-2 run to take a 25-12 lead into the break.

The Lady Cubs entered the third quarter with renewed vigor, putting together a 10-0 run to pull back within 28-22.

But back-to-back 3-pointers from Chanute’s Grace Luebbering and Brynna Peter pushed the Blue Comets back on top by double digits to end the period.

“It seemed to deflate us a bit,” Humboldt coach Rob Myers said.

Chanute clamped down on defense in the fourth quarter to seal a 49-27 victory.

The loss drops Humboldt to 0-2 as the Lady Cubs head to Humboldt’s preseason tournament next week.

“It’s disheartening, but we’re not going to let this deter us,” Myers said. “We’ll get better. I’ve got to do better.”

Humboldt’s offense was at its best when the Lady Cubs were able to get the ball inside to Ricklyn Hillmon. She scored twice while Lakyn Meadows and Bailey Daniels each hit 3-pointers to push Humboldt’s lead, 10-7, late in the first quarter.

But Chanute proved quite effective in harassing Humboldt’s guards in the second quarter.

“Our guards were a little nervous, and we got into too much of a hurry,” Myers said.

The deficit stood at 28-12 when Laney Hull scored, followed by Jo Ellison’s 3-point play. Skylar Hottenstein hit a field goal, Hillmon was next, and Hottenstein’s free throw suddenly had Humboldt within six.

But the back-breaking treys kick-started a 21-5 Chanute run to end the game.

Hillmon scored eight and Hottenstein six to lead Humboldt.

Kate Uhner led a balanced Chanute attack with 12. Three others had eight.

HUMBOLDT’S tough start to the season, with a Tuesday loss at Girard before Friday’s setback against Chanute, came after schools were allowed to schedule three extra regular season games.