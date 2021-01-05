Curry stays hot as Golden State defeats Sacramento

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry followed up his career-high 62 points a night earlier with another 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the suddenly clicking Golden State Warriors past the Sacramento Kings 137-106 on Monday.

Curry had 23 points at halftime on 7-for-11 shooting, including 4 of 7 on 3-pointers — nine fewer than his total at the break the night before but impressive nonetheless on a winning back-to-back. He finished with five 3s.

“It’s a statement to us that we’re getting better. That’s all you can ask for,” Curry said.