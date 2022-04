HUMBOLDT — Life has been sweet for Tyler Davis.

The Haysville driver picked up his first career USMTS win in Texas earlier this year, as well as two other USRA victories prior to Friday’s long-awaited season-opener at Humboldt Speedway

Davis, who also welcomed a new baby to his family, kept up his winning ways at Humboldt as the ARMI Contractors USRA Modifieds made their full-time return to weekly racing series action.