Humboldt Speedway has Championship night

Championship night at the Humboldt Speedway started off with a bang with the opening ceremony and the playing of the National Anthem by guitar player Anthony Schettler.

The Extrusion Inc. Midwest Mods hit the track first. There were only 15 laps and 16 points separating Matthew Kay and Blake Sutton. Sutton got out to an early lead. But “The Real” Tyler Davis in the 01JR had other plans as he worked his way through the field to pick up the win. Davis’ big win landed him third place in the points championship. Matthew Kay came in second in the A Feature and brought home the points champion crown for the season. Finishing third in the A Feature was Blake Sutton. He took home second place in the points championship.

The Humboldt Speedway on Friday, August 11. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

The Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks championship was decided when Dallas Joyce signed. The A Feature was interesting because Joyce DNS also signed on, so the win was up for grabs. Taking the checkered flag was Jay Lamons. But after further tech inspection, Lamons was DQ’d, leaving Grant Reeves on the podium. Coming in second was Jason Thurman. Third place went to Derrek Wilson. Fourth went to Tevyn James and fifth place went to Kenny Schettler (who also took 2nd in the points championship).