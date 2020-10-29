Menu Search Log in

Days after leaving program, former Kansas player charged

Sylvio de Sousa faces aggravated battery charges, stemming from a New Year's Day altercation. The former Kansas forward announced he was leaving the program earlier this month, as the school received information about the incident.

By

Sports

October 29, 2020 - 9:18 AM

Silvio De Sousa (22) of Kansas battles UNC-Greensboro's Kaleb Hunter (44), Mohammed Abdulsalam (4) and Kyrin Galloway (14) for a rebound in their 2019 matchup. Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images / TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas forward Silvio de Sousa has been charged in a 2020 New Year’s Day altercation a little more than a week after announcing that he was opting out of the upcoming season.

Dorothy Kliem, a trial assistant in the Douglas County District Attorney’s office, said that although the felony count of aggravated battery wasn’t filed until Monday, the case was “reviewed promptly upon receipt,” The Kansas City Star reports.

She said the district attorney’s office received an affidavit and reports from Lawrence police on Sept. 30 and an updated affidavit on Oct. 16. No attorney for De Sousa was listed in court records, and he could not be reached for comment. He is first scheduled to appear in court Dec. 17.

Related
September 24, 2019
January 31, 2019
April 18, 2018
April 10, 2018
Trending