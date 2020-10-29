Days after leaving program, former Kansas player charged

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas forward Silvio de Sousa has been charged in a 2020 New Year’s Day altercation a little more than a week after announcing that he was opting out of the upcoming season.

Dorothy Kliem, a trial assistant in the Douglas County District Attorney’s office, said that although the felony count of aggravated battery wasn’t filed until Monday, the case was “reviewed promptly upon receipt,” The Kansas City Star reports.

She said the district attorney’s office received an affidavit and reports from Lawrence police on Sept. 30 and an updated affidavit on Oct. 16. No attorney for De Sousa was listed in court records, and he could not be reached for comment. He is first scheduled to appear in court Dec. 17.