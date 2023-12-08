Defense fuels victory

RICHMOND — For the third straight game, Iola High’s Mustangs encountered a defensive lull, which fed a run for the opponent. But unlike the first two games, in which the struggles persisted and created too close-for-comfort final margins of victory, on Thursday, Iola was able to limit any such tension.

The Mustangs’ resulting 62-43 win over Kansas City Christian puts Iola in line for a possible preseason tournament championship.

Iola (3-0) is slated to take on West Franklin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Central Heights High School gymnasium for the Ike Cearfoss Memorial Tournament crown. And if Mustang head coach Luke Bycroft’s hunch is correct, Iola’s success will boil down to its defensive intensity.