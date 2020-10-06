Menu Search Log in

Defense steps up as Kansas City topples New England

The Kansas City Chiefs picked off three New England passes in a 26-10 Monday night victory. The Patriots entered the game without quarterback Cam Newton because of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

October 6, 2020 - 9:38 AM

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill celebrates after he intercepted a pass late in the first quarter Monday against the New England Patriots. Photo by Jill Toyoshiba / Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s hard enough to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs under the best of circumstances.

Try doing it with your star quarterback shelved by COVID-19, a 40-year-old journeyman taking his place, your top running back headed to injured reserve and a flight that didn’t land in Kansas City until shortly before kickoff.

Yet the New England Patriots still managed to give the Chiefs fits for most of the way Monday night, hanging within a field goal of the Super Bowl champs until late in the third quarter. It wasn’t until Tyrann Mathieu took an interception back for a touchdown in the fourth that Kansas City clinched its 26-10 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

