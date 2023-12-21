 | Thu, Dec 21, 2023
Disc golf course plans a go

Organizers expect crews to begin installing a micro disc golf course at Iola's Meadowbrook Park in the spring. A pair of recent tournaments helped raise the necessary funds, with city crews set to do much of the work.

December 21, 2023 - 2:01 PM

Logan Booth poses for a photo after acing Hole 6 at Iola's Elm Creek Disc Golf Course during a doubles tournament Nov. 11. Courtesy photo

Much of the prep work to add a nine-hole disc golf course at Iola’s Meadowbrook Park is in place, with construction expected to begin in the spring.

Members of the Iola Disc Golf League worked with the city and Iola’s Community Involvement Task Force/PRIDE Committee through the year, first on designs, and then on securing enough donations to turn the course into reality.

A pair of recent fundraisers in the form of a couples tournament Nov. 11, and then a “Space Race” glow disc tournament a week later put the group over the top in terms of funding needed to move forward.

