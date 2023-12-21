Disc golf course plans a go

Much of the prep work to add a nine-hole disc golf course at Iola’s Meadowbrook Park is in place, with construction expected to begin in the spring.

Members of the Iola Disc Golf League worked with the city and Iola’s Community Involvement Task Force/PRIDE Committee through the year, first on designs, and then on securing enough donations to turn the course into reality.

A pair of recent fundraisers in the form of a couples tournament Nov. 11, and then a “Space Race” glow disc tournament a week later put the group over the top in terms of funding needed to move forward.