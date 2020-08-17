Menu Search Log in

Dobnak, Kepler propel Twins past KC

Tempers flared as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Kansas City Royals, 4-2, Sunday, with Royals players becoming visibly upset at Minnesota's closer as the game ended. The four-game series concludes today.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler hit a two-run homer to support another strong start from Randy Dobnak, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Sunday.

Dobnak, the surprise right-hander who was promoted four levels last season before making a postseason start, continued his impressive run in 2020 with two runs allowed, both on solo homers, in 5 1/3 innings. Dobnak (4-1) gave up just three hits, while his ERA rose from a majors-best 0.90 to 1.42.

“This is just more of what we’ve seen,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’ve seen great outing after great outing.”

