 | Fri, Apr 29, 2022
Does the Kentucky Derby still matter? Here are some signature moments in recent years

While there has been plenty of controversy at Churchill Downs in recent years, there also have been plenty of thrills in horse racing's crown jewel.

April 29, 2022 - 3:26 PM

Jockey Calvin Borel atop Mine That Bird crosses the finish line to win the 135th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 2, 2009, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Photo by (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Though the past few years of the Kentucky Derby have been riddled with controversy, the first Saturday in May has also provided plenty of golden moments during the 21st century.

There have been feel-good underdog stories, long-shot winners, colorful personalities and plenty of excitement on the track, all key ingredients in what makes the Derby such an enduring spectacle on the sporting calendar.

Here’s a look at some of the greatest memories in recent Kentucky Derby history.

