Kentucky Derby: Better late than never

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The fastest two minutes in sports will also be the quietest in Kentucky Derby history.

Churchill Downs scrapped plans earlier this month for 23,000 physically distanced, masked fans to attend today’s rescheduled Triple Crown race due to the rise in coronavirus cases. It will be the first time spectators will not be allowed to attend the race.

That means no iconic scene of thoroughbreds rounding the first turn before packed grandstands beneath the Twin Spires. No sea of women in big, colorful hats or men in bright suits, many sipping mint juleps with Kentucky’s famous bourbon while cheering the Run For The Roses.